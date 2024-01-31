For Valentine’s Day: “The Heavyweight Champion Of ALL Robes” And More Bathrobes From MyPillow – (Up to 68% Off)

by

If you’re looking for a great Valentine’s Day present, check out the luxurious bath robes from MyPillow. When you use promo code TGP, you’ll get as much as 68% off (plus, Gateway Pundit will benefit from your purchase).

People “absolutely love” their robes from MyPillow – here’s what they say:

“I was amazed when I lifted my robe out of the box… it’s heavy and beautiful! I love the blush color – I bought of a pair of slippers in blush, too, and they are amazing as well!

“I used these robes at a salon so I had to come on here and buy one. Absolutely love these.”

“The Heavyweight Champion of ALL robes everywhere!! …My son loves EVERYTHING about HIS robe and we got your slippers for our friend and he’s in love with them.”

The robe is made with luxurious Supima cotton. The extra-long staple fiber gives the MyPillow bath robe premium softness, strength, and color-retention.

Click here to see the colors – use promo code TGP to get the discount!

The robe features front pockets, removable waist tie, and full-length sleeves.

It’s machine washable and dryable.

And of course: it comes with a 60-day money back guarantee!

For sizing, use these charts:

Click here to order your robe today!

For more inspiration for Valentine’s Day, check out the TGP discounts page at MyPillow.

Here are some of the current specials – use promo code TGP to get all the deals:

When you get to the MyPillow website, look for this box at the top of the page:

Put TGP where it says “Enter Code” and hit “APPLY” to get the discount.

Click here to see more!

Photo of author
Promoted Post

You can email Promoted Post here, and read more of Promoted Post's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.