Biden Flies From Rehoboth Beach to His Wilmington Home – Then Back to His Rehoboth Beach House (VIDEO)

Climate Change zealot Joe Biden on Sunday flew on Marine One from Rehoboth Beach to his Wilmington home then back to his Rehoboth Beach house.

Biden is not expected to return to the White House until Monday.

81-year-old Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach Friday night for another weekend vacation. He lumbered down the steps as he arrived in Delaware.

He has spent 432 days – 39.4% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

After hiding out all weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Joe Biden flew on Marine One to his Wilmington home – then flew back to his Rehoboth Beach home.

Marine One costs approximately $20,000 per hour and Air Force One costs $177,843 per hour, according to Department of Defense documents. Biden’s frequent trips and vacations to Delaware have cost US taxpayers well over $15 million.

It is unclear why Biden made the trip to his Wilmington home and then back to Rehoboth.

