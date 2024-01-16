UPDATE – HERE IT IS: James O’Keefe TRIGGERS Woke Maniac Mark Cuban at Gym – Cuban: “YOU’RE A P*SSY!” (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe released footage on Monday from his latest confrontation with Shark Tank personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, which was the subject of a recent social media feud.

Earlier, The Gateway Pundit reported on Mark Cuban’s unhinged X rant about his confrontation with O’Keefe, where he appeared to lie about what happened.

Prior to this footage being released, O’Keefe and Cuban had a fiery back and forth on X after Cuban seemingly tried to expose O’Keefe with “highlights” from their conversation, admitting to calling O’Keefe a “motherf***ing p*ssy.”

You left out the part, @mcuban , where your guy assaulted a guest holding an iPhone and made him delete the footage. But not to worry Mark, as I mentioned to you, I’ve got camera backups amongst backups and eyes everywhere. Stay tuned for the footage! https://t.co/xYIT25UQ4V — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2024

After O’Keefe accused Cuban of making a bystander delete their footage, Cuban fired back, claiming the footage was not deleted, and continued to claim O’Keefe was “mumbling” while refusing to be forthcoming about his recording practices.

He didn’t delete it. He apologized and gave it to me. And you wouldn’t say you were filming it James. You just mumbled https://t.co/GgMrrFpp50 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 13, 2024

But O’Keefe did not back down and said Cuban was “lying” again, posting video footage of an encounter with one Brendan Rams before “forcing” a bystander to delete a video from his phone off camera. This footage, which only shows part of the encounter, was posted on Brendan Rams’ Instagram. “Watch every video I’ve ever done. I’ve never mumbled,” O’Keefe added.

Mark you’re lying. Just subtitled the footage off the hidden cameras not forcibly seized. And your guy posted to his IG grabbing the iPhone, and airdropping footage off it, before forcing the guest to delete it! Also, Watch every video I’ve ever done. I’ve never mumbled @mcuban https://t.co/PrKWOiO1ku — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2024

Brendan Rams posted both of these to his instagram just now. The text in the video is his. pic.twitter.com/JjsH1rcPuC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2024

As seen in the video below, Cuban definitely misrepresented the situation, or as James O’Keefe said, lied. “I have cameras all the time… I’m always recording,” O’Keefe said in response to Cuban’s inquiry about whether or not he was being recorded.

Additionally, the video shows the bystander who was recording Mark Cuban, telling James O’Keefe, “Mark Cuban’s security came up to me and said, ‘Hey, hey, hey! He’s got a camera. He’s recording, he’s recording!'”

The unnamed individual continued, “The trainer took me and pulled my shirt down in front of everyone. He [dragged] me in the class… and kept dragging me down and saying, ‘Why are you doing this?'”

Mark Cuban then “deleted my clips” and “shook my hand,” said the innocent bystander.

Before this, O’Keefe called Cuban out, asking why he said O’Keefe used edited video in an exposé on IBM’s racist work environment, and Cuban retorted, “Because. I don’t need to explain which one, but you still lied out your ass about Pfizer.” This comment was in reference to the explosive video of Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations, admitting the pharma giant is exploring ‘mutating’ Covid-19 via ‘directed evolution’ so the company can continue to profit off of vaccines.

“He didn’t say they were mutating it. He said they were discussing the possibility of it. There is a huge difference, and you know it,” Cuban continued as if he’s okay with these discussions even taking place.

Still, with all of the “variants” of this virus, Pfizer’s refusal to be transparent, and the lack of oversight from our government and the Biden Regime, who’s to say they haven’t mutated the virus?

Cuban then refused to publicly apologize for claiming that O’Keefe edited the footage from IBM, saying, “I did apologize to you publicly, just not to you directly.”

See Mark Cuban get proven completely wrong on X and “apologize” below:

O’Keefe then asked Cuban if he would hire Wei Wu, a Chinese woman who frequently criticizes Cuban about DEI on X, play on his Dallas Mavericks basketball team, and why Cuban blocked Wei Wu on X. If he truly believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace, he should have short asian women on his team, as Elon Musk recently pointed out.

Oh no. My friend. This most depression. My employer Mark Cuban block. My dream be number one Maverick DEI player no more. Now I’m most motivate. Fight for DEI in all industry. This most injustice! I be Chinse Martin. Lead civil right movement. Fight for justice!!!!@DEI4All https://t.co/Kfj9Cfud0V pic.twitter.com/RSrxN3xuPC — Wei Wu 吴伟 (@WuWei113) January 13, 2024



O’Keefe asked, “Are you going to hire asians for DEI?” to which Cuban responded, “Woah, woah, woah, DEI has nothing to do with quotas, and only a f*cking moron thinks DEI has to do with quotas.”

However, without using the word “quota,” IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, in footage leaked to O’Keefe, admits to having a quota of “13 percent” black hires at his company while also admitting to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process.

Clearly, DEI is about quotas…

As the video progresses, Cuban gets even nastier, calling O’Keefe a “p*ssy” as another man escorts him away and protects him from the scary man named James O’Keefe.

Watch below: