Unsealed Docs Reveal Michael Jackson Visited Epstein’s House in Palm Beach

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Judge Loretta Preska has officially unsealed documents revealing some of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates.

On page 139 of the unsealed documents, it included a deposition given by Jeffery Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg.

In the deposition, Sjoberg was asked if she ever met anybody famous when she was with Jeffry Epstein, to which Sjoberg replied Michael Jackson.

Sjoberg continued to share that she met Michael Jackson at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

She was then asked if she had ever given Michael Jackson a massage, to which Sjoberg replied, “No.”

Later in the deposition, Sjoberg noted famed magician David Copperfield also visited Epstein’s home to perform magic tricks.

Per The Guardian:

One document included a deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, whom Maxwell allegedly procured for the purpose of performing sex acts on Epstein. Sjoberg said in her deposition that Epstein “said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls”. Sjoberg also said that the late musician Michael Jackson was at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, as well as the famed magician David Copperfield. “Did you ever meet anybody famous when you were with Jeffrey? she was asked. “I met Michael Jackson … at [Epstein’s] house in Palm Beach.” Asked whether she massaged Jackson, Sjoberg said: “I did not.” As for Copperfield, Sjoberg said that he attended dinner at one of Epstein’s homes and “he did some magic tricks”.