Unsealed Docs Reveal Epstein Would Call Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruce Willis and More

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Judge Loretta Preska has officially unsealed documents revealing some of Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates and interactions he had with well-known celebrities.

On page 109 of the unsealed documents, it included a deposition given by Jeffery Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg.

In her disposition, Sjoberg was asked, “I saw one press report that said you had met Cate Blanchett or Leonardo DiCaprio?”

Sjoberg responded, “I did not meet them, no. When I spoke about them, it was when I was massaging him, and he

would get off — he would be on the phone a lot at that time, and one time he said, Oh, that was Leonardo, or, That was Cate Blanchett or Bruce Willis. That kind of thing.”

