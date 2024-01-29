“Undeniable at This Point” – Elon Musk Weighs in on Joe Biden’s Open Borders

by

On Friday venture capitalist David Sachs from The All-In Podcast weighed in on Joe Biden’s open borders policies that have allowed some 10 million illegal aliens to walk across the US southern border since he entered the White House in January 2021.

Of course, David is correct.

Joe Biden’s first act as president was to end construction of the Trump border wall and open the floodgates to the world.
The invasion was planned.

Elon Musk commented on David’s post, “That is undeniable at this point.”

Biden’s policies are open chaos.
Joe and his puppet masters believe your country does not belong to you.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

