“Undeniable at This Point” – Elon Musk Weighs in on Joe Biden’s Open Borders

On Friday venture capitalist David Sachs from The All-In Podcast weighed in on Joe Biden’s open borders policies that have allowed some 10 million illegal aliens to walk across the US southern border since he entered the White House in January 2021.

Biden’s policy is open borders. Everything else is noise.pic.twitter.com/mwZM1rZHaV — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) January 26, 2024

Of course, David is correct.

Joe Biden’s first act as president was to end construction of the Trump border wall and open the floodgates to the world.

The invasion was planned.

Elon Musk commented on David’s post, “That is undeniable at this point.”

Biden’s policies are open chaos.

Joe and his puppet masters believe your country does not belong to you.