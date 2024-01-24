UAW President Shawn Fain: “Look, A GREAT MAJORITY of Our Members WILL NOT Vote for President Biden – The Choice Is Very Clear” (VIDEO)

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain joined Neil Cavuto on FOX News on Wednesday.

During their discussion Neil Cavuto asked him about his members and how they were leaning in this upcoming election. Fain did not hold back. The UAW members will NOT be voting for Joe Biden!

Neil Cavuto: There’s always a dichotomy. I mean, the union membership in the past was very strong for Ronald Reagan. In both elections, George Bush Sr. Benefited from the union vote. Many of your own members now, Sean, are very big Trump supporters. I don’t know the breakdown, you know that part better than I, but that a good many of them are at Trump rallies and are mAGA enthusiasts. How do you feel about that?

Shawn Fain: Look, it’s what makes this country a beacon for other countries. It’s democracy in action. Look, let me be clear about this. A great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden. Yes, some will, but that’s the reality of this. The majority of our members are going to vote their paychecks. They’re going to vote for an economy that works for them, and they’re going to vote for a president.

When you look at these two presidents, the choice is very clear about which one stands up with the working class and stands up for labor and which one stands for the billionaire class. And that’s his base.