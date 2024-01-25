Two Americas: One For U.S. Citizens Is Heavily Regulated And Monitored, The Other For Illegals Is Free Of Mandates, Regulations And Bureaucratic Harassment

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

If you’re a U.S. citizen and don’t believe we live in a two-tiered society, try getting on an airplane at any U.S. airport without showing ID. Then watch an illegal board, no questions asked.

Joe Biden’s Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, is working with Customs and Border Protection to allow illegal aliens to fly without proper identification.

This is in contrast to the treatment of U.S. citizens, who are required to show identification at airports before they are allowed to board a flight.

The New York Post reported that while U.S. citizens are required to show a passport or a valid form of identification to travel by plane both domestically and internationally, signs at various airports claim that the TSA and CBP are collaborating to enable illegal immigrants to travel without any ID.

As Americans find out about this double standard, they’re understandably not happy about it. But until this article in the NY Post, there’s been very little information about this secret program to allow illegals to fly unidentified.

I’ve always said that the creation of TSA and Homeland Security under George W. Bush had nothing to do with safety or security and everything to do with controlling people. This two-tiered system proves it. And it’s not the first time. Remember during the Covid scare, migrants were allowed to cross into the U.S. without being tested or vaxxed but U.S. citizens were subjected to weekly and even daily Covid tests and later vaccine mandates. Submit or lose your job.

Podcaster Dave Rubin shared a picture of one of the TSA airport signs last week in a post to X. The TSA sign states, rather clearly, that illegals will be treated differently than citizens. It says, “TSA is partnering with CBP to test the use of CBP One at certain TSA checkpoints to validate adult non-US citizen travel documentation when the traveler does not otherwise have an acceptable form of Identification.”

The TSA sign explains that it is “optional” for illegal immigrants to have their face scanned by a TSA officer and that the TSA will not store the immigrant’s information but will only use the information to verify information provided to CBP through the CBP One app.

Rubin slammed the Biden regime over the TSA’s new policy, writing, “This is the state of absolute insanity happening at our airports. I’m in the Pre-TSA line, where migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken. There is a plan to destroy America.”