Tucker Carlson Criticizes Canada’s Assisted-Suicide Program During Calgary Event, Calls it “Genocide” (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, in a packed conference hall at the Telus Convention Center, American political commentator Tucker Carlson took the stage alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a highly anticipated event that was attended by a diverse group of local businessmen, political figures, and supporters.

Carlson, known for his candid and often controversial commentary, did not shy away from addressing issues he sees as critical. Among the topics was Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, which Carlson referred to as “genocide.”

According to Canadian government:

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is a process that allows someone who is found eligible to be able to receive assistance from a medical practitioner in ending their life. The federal Criminal Code of Canada permits this to take place only under very specific circumstances and rules. Anyone requesting this service must meet specific eligibility criteria to receive medical assistance in dying. Any medical practitioner who administers an assisted death to someone must satisfy certain safeguards first. There are 2 methods of medical assistance in dying available in Canada. Method 1: a physician or nurse practitioner directly administers a substance that causes death, such as an injection of a drug. This is sometimes called clinician-administered medical assistance in dying. Method 2: a physician or nurse practitioner provides or prescribes a drug that the eligible person takes themselves, in order to bring about their own death. This is sometimes called self-administered medical assistance in dying. To be eligible for medical assistance in dying, you must meet all the following criteria. You must: be eligible for health services funded by a province or territory, or the federal government You may also be eligible if you meet your province or territory’s minimum period of residence or waiting period.

be at least 18 years old and mentally competent This means being capable of making health care decisions for yourself.

have a grievous and irremediable medical condition

make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying The request cannot be the result of outside pressure or influence.

give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying

During his speech, Carlson’s remarks about Canada’s assisted suicide policy were particularly striking. He labeled the practice as a form of genocide, expressing deep concern over the non-terminal individuals who opt for the program out of sadness rather than medical necessity.

“If you’re killing 50,000 of your citizens, and the government is doing that through the maid program, and a lot of them are not actually terminal, they’re just sad. And the government is encouraging them to submit to being killed by the government. And then won’t release the recent statistics. Like, what is that? What is that? Yeah, genocide,” Carlson argued.

He also raised questions about the demographic affected by the program, suggesting a lack of diversity among its participants and implying a potential bias against long-term Canadian citizens.

“It’s killing large groups of people. And who are those people, by the way? We don’t know. We don’t know because your government hasn’t released the stat. What percentage of those were born in Canada? I bet right around 100%.”

“How people who arrived in Canada in the last ten years have opted into the MAID program? I don’t know the answer. I bet around zero.”

“It’s all people are from here. Another government brags, “Oh, we’re saving money because they died.” That’s the darkest thing I can imagine. I bet there’s zero conversation about that in this country. Because I know this country, I know what it’s like. It’s too horrible. No one wants to talk about it. You should.”

His speech went further to discuss broader issues of civil liberties and public safety in Canada, highlighting concerns about freedom of speech, self-defense, and the impact of high immigration rates on the voting power and cultural identity of Canadian citizens.

Watch via Chief Nerd: