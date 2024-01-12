Trump’s Town Hall Almost Doubled CNN’s DeSantis-Haley Debate in Ratings

Trump’s town hall on FOX News this week almost doubled the ratings of the Republican debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis on CNN.

Democrats and other assorted critics have been complaining for months about Trump’s lack of participation in the GOP primary debates, but he is simply going around the establishment and succeeding in doing it.

The Iowa Caucus is next week. could this be an indicator of how things will turn out there?

Breitbart News reports:

Donald Trump’s Town Hall Nearly Doubles CNN’s Debate Viewership Former President Donald Trump’s town hall on Fox News Channel (FNC) Wednesday night received nearly double the viewership of CNN’s Republican primary debate featuring former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to data from AdImpact. “Last night, Donald Trump’s town hall on FNC had nearly double the viewership of the 5th Republican Presidential Primary debate on CNN: an estimated 5.7M to 2.9M,” AdImpact announced, providing a chart of the estimated viewership of past debates and town hall events. “The town hall was the most watched Presidential primary TV event we’ve tracked since November 8th,” it added. Indeed, the chart showed the first GOP debate, which took place on August 23, kicking off with a bang with 14.2 million estimated viewers. That only declined as the debates rolled on, descending to 9.9 million and 9.2 million, respectively. Trump participated in none of the debates, often offering counterprogramming — whether an interview with Tucker Carlson or meeting with striking autoworkers in Michigan.

See the chart below:

#Election2024: Last night, Donald Trump's town hall on FNC had nearly double the viewership of the 5th Republican Presidential Primary debate on CNN: an estimated 5.7M to 2.9M. The town hall was the most watched Presidential primary TV event we've tracked since November 8th. pic.twitter.com/92T14eCLTY — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) January 11, 2024

After everything Democrats and the media have done to try to destroy him, Trump is still strong. It’s amazing how resilient he is.