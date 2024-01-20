Trump Team Renews Motion for Mistrial in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case After She Deletes Emails that Exonerate Trump

As Cristina Laila reported earlier – President Trump appeared in court on Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.
Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, previously ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.
In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.
Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”
Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.
Judge Kaplan ran interference for Carroll.
Habba: You said you receive death threats daily – but you deleted then until trial? Explain what you mean.
Judge Kaplan: Explain what she means by what?
Habba: When did you stop deleting death threats?
Carroll: I had not received how many there were.
— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 17, 2024
President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked Carroll if she received a subpoena.
“Yes,” Carroll replied before admitting she deleted emails.
Habba: So you have the death threats?
Carroll: I deleted them.
Habba: So you-
Carroll’s lawyer: Asked and answered.
Habba: This is a very important question
Carroll’s lawyer: I object to the commentary too
— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 17, 2024
Carroll admitted to deleting emails under subpoena because she didn’t want to upset her lawyers.
How is this not a criminal act? Why was she not charged with destroying evidence?
The Trump legal team is now calling for a mistrial in the E. Jean Carroll case after she admitted to deleting evidence.
The Trump team argues that the evidence Carroll deleted proves that she was receiving threats before President Trump ever commented on her allegations. E. Jean Carroll deleted the evidence.
It is an absolute disgrace that a case like this is being taken seriously by the fake news media.
CNN reported:
Former President Donald Trump renewed his motion for a mistrial of the defamation case brought by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she acknowledged deleting some emails.
Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked for a mistrial earlier this week in the middle of cross-examination of Carroll when Carroll testified that she had deleted some emails containing threats to her safety. It was promptly rejected by the judge.
In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday, Habba reiterated the request and said without the records there is no way to prove when the threats occurred. Trump has argued that Carroll immediately began receiving negative messages after an excerpt of Carroll’s book containing the assault allegations was published on New York magazine’s website – hours before Trump issued his first statement. His attorneys argued Trump shouldn’t be held responsible for what other people did.
Habba said if the judge does not grant her request for a mistrial, he should not allow Carroll to seek damages based on death threats.
“Plaintiff’s entire claim for emotional harm is undermined because it would show that Plaintiff was receiving death threats before President Trump ever spoke about her,” Habba wrote.
Habba is also requesting the judge instruct the jury that since Carroll deleted emails they should “presume that the electronic mail messages were unfavorable” and therefore not supportive to Carroll’s claims.