Trump Team Renews Motion for Mistrial in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case After She Deletes Emails that Exonerate Trump

As Cristina Laila reported earlier – President Trump appeared in court on Wednesday as E. Jean Carroll testified in a trial where the jury will decide how much Trump has to pay for his so-called ‘defamatory’ statements about her.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, previously ruled that Trump is liable for defamatory statements he made about E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

Under cross-examination by Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba, E. Jean Carroll admitted she deleted emails under subpoena.

Judge Kaplan ran interference for Carroll.

Habba: You said you receive death threats daily – but you deleted then until trial? Explain what you mean.

Judge Kaplan: Explain what she means by what?

Habba: When did you stop deleting death threats?

Carroll: I had not received how many there were. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 17, 2024

President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba asked Carroll if she received a subpoena.

“Yes,” Carroll replied before admitting she deleted emails.

Habba: So you have the death threats?

Carroll: I deleted them.

Habba: So you-

Carroll’s lawyer: Asked and answered.

Habba: This is a very important question

Carroll’s lawyer: I object to the commentary too — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 17, 2024

Carroll admitted to deleting emails under subpoena because she didn’t want to upset her lawyers.

How is this not a criminal act? Why was she not charged with destroying evidence?

The Trump legal team is now calling for a mistrial in the E. Jean Carroll case after she admitted to deleting evidence.

The Trump team argues that the evidence Carroll deleted proves that she was receiving threats before President Trump ever commented on her allegations. E. Jean Carroll deleted the evidence.

It is an absolute disgrace that a case like this is being taken seriously by the fake news media.

CNN reported: