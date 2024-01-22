Trump Says He Thinks Joe Biden Will Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race (VIDEO)

President Trump Sunday evening told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that he believes Joe Biden will drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

President Trump spoke to a lively crowd at the Rochester Opera House in Rochester, New Hampshire on Sunday shortly after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Trump is dominating the polls in New Hampshire after a big win in the Iowa Caucus.

Martha MacCallum caught up with Trump after his New Hampshire rally.

President Trump trashed Joe Biden for his supine response to attacks on US troops by Iran-backed terrorists. He also said Joe Biden is feeble and “grossly incompetent” and unable to finish a sentence.

Trump also told Martha MacCallum he believes Joe Biden will drop out of the presidential race amid rumors Michelle Obama will parachute in.

“Do you think Biden will drop out? MacCallum asked Trump on Sunday night.

“Personally? I think so. I think so,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Trump says he thinks Biden will drop out of the race pic.twitter.com/aUfantwigJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 22, 2024

Watch the full interview here: