Trump Appears in Manhattan Court For Closing Arguments in Letitia James Civil Fraud Show Trial, Stares Down Judge Engoron (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday morning appeared in court for closing arguments in Letitia James civil fraud case.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is now seeking $370 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

James originally sought $250 million in damages from Trump.

In addition to increasing the amount of ‘damages’ she wants Trump to pay, Letitia James is seeking a lifetime ban for him from the real estate industry.

In November a Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

This type of lending is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump. Anyone with basic knowledge of banking, lending, portfolio and credit risk management knows this.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations.” Bloomberg previously reported.

“David Williams, who worked on at least one of three loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump in the years before he was elected president, testified Tuesday that it’s “atypical, but not entirely unusual” for the bank to cut a client’s stated asset value by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as it did with Trump,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

There is no victim and the bank testified it did not lose money on its loan to Trump’s businesses.

Trump called the prosecution “election interference at the highest level.”

“It’s coordination with the White House and Joe Biden,” Trump said outside the Manhattan courthouse.

WATCH:

Donald Trump outside of court ahead of closing arguments in his NY civil case: “It’s election interference at the highest level… It’s in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden… it’s a very unfair trial.” pic.twitter.com/mJYk8ERWMC — ALX (@alx) January 11, 2024

Letitia James’s office will be allowed to give closing arguments. Far-left judge Engoron denied Trump’s request to delay Thursday’s closing arguments due to his mother-in-law’s death and rescinded permission for him to give his own closing arguments.

The defense will go first with two hours of closing arguments then state attorney general officials will give their closing arguments this afternoon.

Trump, flanked by his attorneys Alina Habba and Chris Kise, stared down the judge as his legal counsel prepared to deliver closing arguments.

A smiling Letitia James appeared in court on Thursday morning, however, she is not expected to deliver the closing arguments this afternoon.

WATCH: