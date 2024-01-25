Trucker Convoys to “Take our Border Back” Being Organized for February 3

by

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

A trucker convoy is being scheduled for early February to take our border back.

** More information is posted here.

Good Americans have had enough of Biden’s destruction of the country.

This message is being sent all over social media.

Americans want to live freely and safely. They want their children to prosper. They want to be safe.

Save the date – Trucker Convoy on February 3rd to Save Our Border!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

