Trucker Convoys to “Take our Border Back” Being Organized for February 3

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission.

A trucker convoy is being scheduled for early February to take our border back.

** More information is posted here.

Good Americans have had enough of Biden’s destruction of the country.

This message is being sent all over social media.

Americans want to live freely and safely. They want their children to prosper. They want to be safe.

Trucker Convoys to take back our border being organized. https://t.co/LkDNEXopMp. pic.twitter.com/Khdtv0ImeO — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 23, 2024

Save the date – Trucker Convoy on February 3rd to Save Our Border!