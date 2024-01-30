Trouble in Paradise? Senator Fetterman’s Wife Gisele Fetterman Deletes Social Media Pages Amid Rumors About Marriage

Trouble in paradise?

Senator Fetterman’s wife Gisele Fetterman deleted her social media accounts amid rumors about her rocky marriage to the Pennsylvania Democrat.

BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman's wife Gisele deletes all pictures with him on social media. According to reports she is currently single. pic.twitter.com/SleP06Bkxn — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024

Gisele Fetterman deleted her Instagram and X accounts.

Her marriage to Senator Fetterman is reportedly on the rocks over his support for Israel.

UPDATE: Gisele deletes her Instagram, close friends confirm this is due to John's incessant support for for the war. https://t.co/wW8vEFr8wu — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024

Gisele Fetterman has been by her man’s side since he suffered a major stroke in May 2022 during Pennsylvania’s primaries.

“I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.” John Fetterman said praising his wife for her support amid his stroke.

Gisele released a follow-up video (now deleted) saying that Fetterman loves Pennsylvania so much his “heart asks for a rest.”

“I guess when your heart is that big and it carries so much love for his state, sometimes it asks for a rest,” Gisele Fetterman said in May 2022.

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Gisele Fetterman has acted as John Fetterman’s nurse and handler after his massive stroke. She also fiercely defended him against criticism of his slurred speech and attacked an NBC reporter who exposed her husband’s inability to speak.

Mrs. Fetterman said the NBC reporter should be punished for doing her job.

“What a disserve she did, not only to my husband but to anyone facing a disability and working through it!” Gisele Fetterman said in October 2022. “I don’t know how there were not consequences, right? I mean she was ableist!”

“What she did in her interview is appalling to the entire disability community and I think to journalism! So I was shocked and I’m still really upset about it!” she added.

Gisele Fetterman has often been spotted near her husband’s side, has intervened on his behalf and batted down reporters.

WATCH:

I attempted to ask Lt. Gov. John Fetterman if he was satisfied on the construction progress of the Fern Hollow Bridge prior to @POTUS Biden's speech on October 20, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Fetterman's wife tells me that they are there to celebrate and not do interviews. pic.twitter.com/LfLaXMZTpB — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) October 20, 2022

She also supported her husband after he spent several weeks in a psych ward for clinical depression.

Although it appears Gisele Fetterman enjoyed the spotlight, last year she wrote in an op-ed for Elle Magazine that she “never wanted to be in the public eye.”