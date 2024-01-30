Trouble in Paradise? Senator Fetterman’s Wife Gisele Fetterman Deletes Social Media Pages Amid Rumors About Marriage

Trouble in paradise?

Senator Fetterman’s wife Gisele Fetterman deleted her social media accounts amid rumors about her rocky marriage to the Pennsylvania Democrat.

Gisele Fetterman deleted her Instagram and X accounts.

Her marriage to Senator Fetterman is reportedly on the rocks over his support for Israel.

Gisele Fetterman has been by her man’s side since he suffered a major stroke in May 2022 during Pennsylvania’s primaries.

“I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.” John Fetterman said praising his wife for her support amid his stroke.

Gisele released a follow-up video (now deleted) saying that Fetterman loves Pennsylvania so much his “heart asks for a rest.”

“I guess when your heart is that big and it carries so much love for his state, sometimes it asks for a rest,” Gisele Fetterman said in May 2022.

Gisele Fetterman has acted as John Fetterman’s nurse and handler after his massive stroke. She also fiercely defended him against criticism of his slurred speech and attacked an NBC reporter who exposed her husband’s inability to speak.

Mrs. Fetterman said the NBC reporter should be punished for doing her job.

“What a disserve she did, not only to my husband but to anyone facing a disability and working through it!” Gisele Fetterman said in October 2022. “I don’t know how there were not consequences, right? I mean she was ableist!”

“What she did in her interview is appalling to the entire disability community and I think to journalism! So I was shocked and I’m still really upset about it!” she added.

Gisele Fetterman has often been spotted near her husband’s side, has intervened on his behalf and batted down reporters.

WATCH:

She also supported her husband after he spent several weeks in a psych ward for clinical depression.

John Fetterman with his wife.

Although it appears Gisele Fetterman enjoyed the spotlight, last year she wrote in an op-ed for Elle Magazine that she “never wanted to be in the public eye.”

