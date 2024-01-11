“Tripledemic” Concerns Heighten as COVID, Flu, and RSV Cases Surge

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

By Austin Williams

The new year is kicking off with a notable uptick in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV which is fueling fears about the emergence of a so-called tripledemic. Amid this surge, healthcare professionals are grappling with increased patient loads. While establishment medical advice emphasizes vaccination, testing, and masking, several high-profile doctors say there are alternative approaches to staying healthy.

“The real concern with the tripledemic is severe secondary bronchitis or pneumonia symptoms that land you in the hospital,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who is the chief scientific officer for The Wellness Company. “The risks are simply too high to be unprepared at home.”

The Return of the Flu

The heightened fear of a tripledemic stems from a significant resurgence in flu cases, which was a nonissue during the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), flu activity is currently “elevated and continues to increase in most parts of the country.” In the most recent week, more than 20,000 individuals were admitted to hospitals for the flu. Healthcare providers saw a 7% increase in visits for respiratory illness.

COVID Variant Surge

The CDC reports that COVID-19 wastewater viral activity levels and test percent positivity—indicators for infection levels—are higher than at the same time last year.

One large hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Network, reports that its primary care and urgent care offices have seen the percentage of positive cases has doubled in recent months, rising to 14% of tested patients by the end of December.

RSV in the Mix

The third part of the tripledemic is the respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Dr. Drew Pinsky, who is the chief medical board member of The Wellness Company, stated that RSV appears to be “increasing in frequency and severity of the elderly.”

Vaccine Hesitancy

The public has mostly ignored doctors and the government’s push for vaccinations. Merely one in five adults have gotten the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine that became available in September, according to the KFF.

Despite CDC warnings, Yale Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch suggests that this hesitance makes sense scientifically. “The RSV vaccine– possibly relevant for the youngest and the oldest– is not expected to work well, and the COVID and flu vaccines are already known not to work well,” he explained.

Dr. Risch insists that the respiratory viral season is showing “normal infections that our society takes in stride.”

The CDC’s statistics show a decrease in COVID-19 patients requiring medical attention this year. There is a 21% decrease in emergency department rates for COVID-19 patients this year compared to last year.

“In the era of omicron, COVID itself is relatively mild, and the vaccine boosters are fairly ineffective even for the elderly,” notes Dr. Pinsky. He said there are good home treatments in most situations to treat all three viruses.

Alternatives to Vaccines

The hesitancy towards testing and vaccines has prompted individuals to address their symptoms at home.

“The CDC and medical establishment guidelines of vaccines, masks and tests do not work well and should be ignored,” said Dr. Risch. He recommends that everyone take 5,000 units of vitamin D3 daily. The Yale professor says patients with acute infections should ask their doctor to prescribe Ivermectin, cetirizine, or other new antihistamines.

A viable option to get the medications that Dr. Risch recommends is to purchase The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit. This prescription-only kit features a range of essential medications such as antibiotics, antivirals, and antiparasitics and includes medications that many doctors won’t prescribe, such as ivermectin and azithromycin.

Dr. McCollough recommends, “Don’t wait until you’re sick to get the medications and treatments you need.”

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.