Transgender (Biological Male) Golfer Hailey Davidson Wins Women’s Tournament in Florida; Increases Chances to Move onto LPGA Qualifier

Hailey Davidson, a transgender golfer, may be the first biological male to play in the LPGA.

Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour in Florida this past Wednesday.

Watch Davidson in action:

NEW: Transgender golfer wins the NXXT Women’s Classic in Florida, increasing his chances to move onto the LPGA Qualifier. RIP women's sports. Hailey Davidson played golf on a men's team in college but now competes with women. If Davidson ends the season as a top five player,… pic.twitter.com/WHl0nKwnvg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2024

Fox Sports reported:

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson is attempting to become the first transgender woman to earn an LPGA Tour card, and she improved her chances this week. Participating in the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour based in Florida, Davidson won the tour’s Women’s Classic Wednesday. Davidson, according to a since-deleted post on X (via Reduxx), was three strokes back with four holes to go but completed the comeback after two playoff holes against Lauren Miller.

“The LPGA Tour removed its “female at birth” requirement in 2010. Davidson began hormone therapy treatments in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021, Golfweek reported in May 2021. According to the outlet, Davidson last competed as a male at U.S. Open local qualifying in 2015 at Admiral’s Cove in Jupiter, Florida.” According to Fox Sports.

There has been a lot of push back from women’s sports advocates on the unfair advantage that biological men have when they transition and then join women’s sports.

TGP reported in August of 2023 that some transgender supporters have responded with aggression to advocates like Riley Gaines who have worked tirelessly to protect women and girls from transgender participation in sports.

Riley Gaines weighed in after Hailey Davidson took a podium spot away from another woman.

A man stands atop the podium while the women smile and applaud The ultimate patriarchy that the "feminists" fully embrace https://t.co/6m3trTDKPa — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 20, 2024

Golf is the latest sport to be infiltrated by transgender participants. Women’s swim teams have also been targeted by the radical left.

TGP reported in July of 2022 that Lia Thomas, a transgender (bio male) swimmer, was nominated “woman of the year” by UPenn for the NCAA.



Lia Thomas

This was an unthinkable scenario 10 to 15 years ago.