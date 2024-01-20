A former world champion pole vaulter died Thursday at age 29.

Shawn Barber, a three-time NCAA champion with the University of Akron in Ohio, died “from medical complications,” the school’s Department of Athletics said in a news release Thursday.

The athlete’s specific cause of death was not released, but the university said he “had fallen ill and had been experiencing poor health for some time.”

The release described Barber, who became the Zips’ first male individual national champion in 2014, as a “well-liked teammate and competitor.”

His agent, Paul Doyle, confirmed that he died at his home in Kingwood, Texas, according to The Associated Press.

“More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,” Doyle told the AP.

Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dies at 29 from medical complications https://t.co/ybjAUIO7qt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 19, 2024

“It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age,” he said.

Doyle Management posted about the loss on Instagram, calling Barber a “friend that will never be forgotten.”

“He will be greatly missed,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyle Management Group (@doylemanagement)

Barber, who had dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada, set an NCAA championship meet record with a jump of 19-4.75 in the 2015 indoor championships, besting the mark of 19-2.25 set by Jacob Davis of the University of Texas in 1999, according to the University of Arkon news release.

He brought home a gold medal from the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and represented Canada in the 2016 Olympics, finishing 10th.

Barber’s best vault was 19-8¼ on Jan. 15, 2016, which is still the Canadian record.

His final competition was in January 2020 in Germany.

Barber is survived by his mother, Ann; his father, George; and his brother, David, the news release said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.