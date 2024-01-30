Tragic Loss: 14-Year-Old Girl Collapses and Dies During High School Basketball Game in Illinois

The Momence High School community is in mourning following the sudden death of a ninth-grade student during a junior varsity basketball game.

Amari Crite, 14, tragically passed away after collapsing on the court on Thursday evening, January 25, 2024.

According to the Daily Journal in Kankakee, Illinois, Amari was playing defense when she unexpectedly collapsed.

The exact cause of her death is still unknown and is currently under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, who stated that the cause of death is pending further study.

Superintendent Shannon Anderson released a statement expressing the profound sorrow felt throughout the school district: