Three Former Attorneys General File Brief Insisting Trump is Constitutionally Qualified to Appear on Ballot

Three former attorneys general, including Bill Barr who is not even supporting Trump in 2024, have filed a brief insisting that Trump is constitutionally qualified to appear on the ballot.

This move comes as a response to the efforts in Colorado, Maine and other states where leftists have sought to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The argument of these former AGs was drafted with the help of law professors and is rock solid.

Breitbart News reports:

Former Attorneys General File Amicus Brief Insisting Trump Constitutionally Qualified for Ballot Three former U.S. attorneys general — including Bill Barr, who does not support Donald Trump’s campaign for the Republican nomination — insist that Trump is constitutionally qualified to be on the presidential ballot, in a U.S. Supreme Court brief their lawyers filed on Thursday. Along with Barr, former Republican Attorneys General Edwin Meese III and Michael B. Mukasey, as well as several law professors, comprised the amicus in the Trump v. Anderson brief. After the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision that Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, colloquially known as the “Insurrection Clause,” bars Trump from the ballot, his legal team and the Republican Party of Colorado challenged the effort. The brief, filed by counsel Gene Schaerr of Schaerr Jaffe LLP, argues that the Colorado court’s decision is a “misrepresentation” of the clause and, if upheld, the “ruling would create a precedent with ruinous consequences for our democratic republic.”

This is the core of their argument:

This is evident in Section 3’s text, which omits the President, instead specifying certain offices such as Senator and Representative. Earlier versions of the proposed text included President and Vice President, but later versions excluded those offices, and instead disqualified presidential electors who would choose the occupants of the presidential and vice presidential offices.

What the left is trying to do is transparently ridiculous.

They claim they’re trying to ‘save democracy’ as they actively work to destroy it.