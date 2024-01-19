Thousands of Schools at Risk of Closing Due to Massive Drop in Enrollment

Thousands of schools in the United States are at risk of closure due to a severe drop in enrollment in recent years.

The pandemic was one of the worst things to happen to public education in years and the teacher unions and Democrats made it even worse by repeatedly postponing the reopening of schools. Many parents were also horrified to discover the woke content that is being taught.

Across the country, people found alternatives in home schooling, private schools and charter schools.

FOX News reports:

Thousands of schools risk closure due to ‘massive’ enrollment loss: new report A new report shows that thousands of school districts risk closure due to “massive” enrollment loss. The warning stems from an analysis of national enrollment data by the Brookings Institution and some reporting from The 74. Their analysis came after Brookings researchers found a decline in elementary and middle school enrollment, a one-fifth loss of their enrollment. “Enrollment declines are everywhere,” Brookings Institution fellow Sofoklis Goulas said. The report also noted Jackson Public Schools voted to close 11 schools and merge two of them. Some of these schools saw a loss of 30% or more of their students since 2018. Plenty of school districts saw decreases similar to that of Jackson Public Schools, the report states, and that number more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. The report explained further that the decline is projected to continue throughout the decade and that Oregon, New Mexico and West Virginia are among the states expected to see an enrollment decline “at least another 10%.”

It’s happening all over.

Democrats and the Democrat teachers unions are totally destroying education in Colorado.#copolitics Colorado public school enrollment is still declining, hitting decade-low numbers https://t.co/fG0hpruKmP — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) January 18, 2024

Virginia school enrollment projected to drop faster than expected, with biggest declines in Northern Virginia

"More than 1/4 of the … decline will come from Fairfax County, which is currently losing population for the first time since the 1820s."https://t.co/zTqHJBqnrx — Fairfax County Parents Association (@FFXParentsAssoc) January 18, 2024

Sayville's state aid is going down because Sayville's enrollment has already been going down. Now would be a great time to hear from NY Republicans how they'd reduce school costs and unfunded mandates instead of endlessly juicing taxpayers for more school aid. https://t.co/K1tuNGGyH9 pic.twitter.com/MYHmkzAtLW — Ken Girardin (@PolicyEngineer) January 19, 2024

THOUSANDS OF SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AT RISK OF CLOSING (MSN) In California, more than 1,400 schools have seen a 20% or more drop in enrollment. Factors include parents moving children to private or charter schools along with demographic changes, including declining birth… pic.twitter.com/zFtTggXEL8 — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) January 13, 2024

The landscape of American education has completely changed and is probably never going back to what it was.