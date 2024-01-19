Thousands of Schools at Risk of Closing Due to Massive Drop in Enrollment

by

Thousands of schools in the United States are at risk of closure due to a severe drop in enrollment in recent years.

The pandemic was one of the worst things to happen to public education in years and the teacher unions and Democrats made it even worse by repeatedly postponing the reopening of schools. Many parents were also horrified to discover the woke content that is being taught.

Across the country, people found alternatives in home schooling, private schools and charter schools.

FOX News reports:

Thousands of schools risk closure due to ‘massive’ enrollment loss: new report

A new report shows that thousands of school districts risk closure due to “massive” enrollment loss.

The warning stems from an analysis of national enrollment data by the Brookings Institution and some reporting from The 74.

Their analysis came after Brookings researchers found a decline in elementary and middle school enrollment, a one-fifth loss of their enrollment.

“Enrollment declines are everywhere,” Brookings Institution fellow Sofoklis Goulas said. The report also noted Jackson Public Schools voted to close 11 schools and merge two of them. Some of these schools saw a loss of 30% or more of their students since 2018.

Plenty of school districts saw decreases similar to that of Jackson Public Schools, the report states, and that number more than doubled between 2019 and 2021.

The report explained further that the decline is projected to continue throughout the decade and that Oregon, New Mexico and West Virginia are among the states expected to see an enrollment decline “at least another 10%.”

It’s happening all over.

The landscape of American education has completely changed and is probably never going back to what it was.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.