‘We the People’ Convoy Gains Momentum Despite Facebook Censorship – News of Border Convoy Spreads on Twitter-X – Over 10,000 are Expected to Join (AUDIO)

Thousands of Americans are preparing to join the “We the People: Take Our Border Back” convoy, a multi-day event commencing in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and culminating with three rallies across three states, California, Arizona, and Texas on February 3, 2024.

The convoy, which has attracted participants from both the East and West Coasts, aims to bring attention to border control issues in the United States.

“Calling all active and retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media, and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans. The time is now for IDe Ibe Leople to peacefully assemble in honor of our Constitutional Rights to call on our government to Take Action and SECURE OUR BORDERS! MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD AMERICA!! Roll with us!!” the announcement reads.

BREAKING NEWS TRUCKERS TO DESCEND ON AMERICA NEXT WEEK! I have been informed that there are already thousands of participants planning to attend the “Take Our Border Back” convoy next week and truckers from CANADA will be also be joining! See you there! pic.twitter.com/i6nnwx0FPO — Keith Self (@SelfForCongress) January 25, 2024

BREAKING NEWS There will be a “Take Our Border Back” multi-day trucker convoy from January 29th through February 3rd. Routes will end at Eagle Pass TX, Yuma AZ, and San Ysidro CA. — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) January 22, 2024

Anson Bills, an active participant in border-related activities in Texas and a key organizer of the event shared exclusive details about the movement.

Despite facing censorship on platforms like Facebook, where the event’s announcement was removed, the convoy has garnered significant support, with estimates suggesting that over 10,000 individuals are expected to join the movement.

“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls in the past week where people are like, “Well, I’ve never heard of this. Why isn’t this being posted everywhere?” And we are posting it everywhere,” Bills told The Gateway Pundit.

“And we investigated it, and come to find out that due to the algorithm that Facebook has, they’re not allowing it.”

“From our rough estimates of people that are wanting to join the convoy, it’s about 10,000. It’s going to be in three different cities and three different states.”

The event is drawing participants from various backgrounds, including families, friends, neighbors, and concerned citizens, united by a common goal of taking back control of the nation’s borders.

“This is about the people coming together, standing up for what they believe in. We’re seeing a groundswell of support, not just locally, but nationally, and even from our neighbors in Canada,” said Bills.

The convoy plans to travel across the United States, starting from Virginia Beach, and will host rallies in three different states, the final one being in Eagle Pass (Quemado), Texas.

The final rally locations are scheduled for February 2nd at 5 pm CST and February 3rd at 12 pm CST. These rallies are expected to draw large crowds and feature various speakers who will address issues related to border security and immigration policy.

CONVOY 1 – VA to TX

Virginia Beach, VA to Eagle Pass (Quemado), TX [Jan 29th – Feb 3rd]

Final Rally Location: February 2nd 5pm CST & 3rd 12pm CST

CONVOY 1 (Continued) – Dripping Springs to Quemado

[Arrival Feb 2nd]

Cornerstone Children’s Ranch

2420 FM 1664, Quemado TX 78877

CONVOY 2 – Dripping Springs, TX to Yuma, AZ

[ Depart Feb 1st – Arrive Feb 2nd]

Final Rally location: February 3

(Location TBD)

CONVOY 3 – San Ysidro, CA to Yuma, AZ

*Rally in San Yisdro; Feb 3 @ 9-11am PST (Location TBD)

Convoy Departs @ 12:00 pm PST

Same Day: Travel CA to Yuma, AZ & meeting up with Yuma, AZ rally at approx. 4pm MST (Location TBD)

Praying for this group of Patriots. May God bless you all.

Learn more at takeourborderback.com. Listen: