Thousands of German Farmers and Truckers Paralyze Berlin, Calling for Radical Left Wing Government to Step Down

Tractors, cars, and trucks blockading the “Avenue of June 17” leading up to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Thousands of farmers, truckers, tradesmen, and other hardworking German citizens have descended on the capital of Berlin to paralyze the city, with many vowing not to leave until the Left-Green government steps down, that has run Europe’s biggest economy into the ground.

Thousands and thousands of farmers, truckers and other hard working citizens took to the streets of Berlin today to remind their government and the globalists of one simple thing: “We are The People and we are taking back control.” This is just the beginning. : @UNCOFILM pic.twitter.com/HVeFTcDNvi — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 15, 2024

Approx 3000 trucks and 2000 tractors are currently blocking the main avenues up to the Bundestag, Chancellery, and Brandenburg Gate.

This is what freedom sounds like. pic.twitter.com/wPTAElxESL — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 15, 2024

The Berlin Police were trying in vain to divert tractors from the downtown area and send them to the 1930 Olympic Stadium on the edge of the city instead.

The farmers are not complying.

CONVOY PARALYZES BERLIN https://t.co/p0PwCRXamn — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 15, 2024

Berlin police and firefighters were reported to be supporting the massive demonstration calling for the radical leftist government to step down.

Tractors began heading for Berlin from all over the country in the middle of the night.

German Farmer Anthony Lee @AnthonyLeeLsvD is on his way to Berlin from West Germany. He is saying Berlin apparently already packed and there’s a 50km convoy of farmers and truckers making its way to the city from where he’s driving right now. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/YDKgcjgim5 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 15, 2024

The official estimate was 8500 protestors.

Sie fliegt! Sie fliegt! Wer vom Himmel auf Berlin schaut, dem lacht das Herz! So schön! #Bauernproteste #B1501 pic.twitter.com/DDRXAOXqn6 — Dimetra (@dimetra_ecrit) January 15, 2024

The pictures of the mass protest told a different story.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the Free Democrat party, who is supposed to be a free-market conservative, but has thrown in with the radical leftists destroying Germany, was booed for 20 minutes during his speech and required close security to make his exit.

His bodyguards tackled a man for booing the Finance Minister, and then hauled the unidentified man off to the gulag.

The biggest protests in modern German history. What’s happening? Eva Vlaardingerbroek is there. pic.twitter.com/uAtmkUme5Q — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 10, 2024