“This is Crazy, It’s a Disaster” – Public Charging Stations Turn into Electric ‘Car Graveyards’ in Bitter Chicago Cold (VIDEO)

Electric vehicle owners in the Chicago area have not been able to charge their overpriced method of transportation in the bitter cold this week, leaving scenes of dead electric cars littered across public charging stations.

It turns out buying a worthless car to virtue-signal for the environment has unintended consequences.

Fox Chicago reported Monday the charging stations have turned into electric car graveyards over the past two days as temperatures in the Windy City and its suburbs have dipped to the negative double digits.

One man, Tyler Beard, to the outlet he had been trying to recharge his Tesla at an Oak Brook Tesla supercharging station since Sunday afternoon.

Nothing. No juice. Still on zero percent. And this is like three hours being out here after being out here three hours yesterday.

But Beard was just one of dozens of Tesla owners trying and failing to power up their vehicles at this same Oak Brook charging station. Fox 32 Chicago noted the scene was reminiscent of long lines and abandoned cars at several other charging stations around the Chicago area.

Chalis Mizelle told the outlet she was forced to ditch her car and get a ride from a friend when it would not charge.

“This is crazy, it’s a disaster. Seriously,” she said.

WATCH:

One man offered a concise and pointed response to the disaster at the Oak Brook charging station and across the area: “We got a bunch of dead robots out here.”

Kevin Sumrak told Fox 32 that he landed Sunday night at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and found his Tesla dead. He was forced to hire a flatbed tow truck to locate a working charging station.

Tesla refused to comment on the situation despite multiple media requests.

These individuals could have avoided their current predicament by sticking with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. As several car experts have explained, electric car batteries lose significant range and power when the weather gets cold.

But in far-left Chicago, basic common sense is in short supply.