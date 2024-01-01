This is CNN: Anderson Cooper Does Shots of Tequila and Gets Hammered on Air Again (VIDEO)

This is CNN.

CNN is so desperate for ratings that host Anderson Cooper binge-drank shots of booze and got hammered on air again.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve show in Times Square again.

“It’s the top of the hour and we’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years at the top of the hour we typically have a toast,” Cohen said as he turned to Anderson Cooper. “I’m hearing from a lot of people…does Daddy get his juice?”

“Can Daddy get his juice responsibly?” Anderson Cooper asked Andy Cohen.

The two did shots of tequila to ring in 2024.

WATCH:

CNN is so desperate for ratings that they let Anderson Cooper get hammered on air again pic.twitter.com/3nM8MYcw1H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2024

Anderson Cooper couldn’t handle his booze last night.

I will never get tired of watching Anderson Cooper take a shot #CNNNYE #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/jVgTAAnnLe — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) January 1, 2024

Last year CNN banned hosts from drinking after former anchor Don Lemon got trashed on air in 2021.

In 2021 a very drunk Andy Cohen torched then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for dancing while his city burned.

WATCH: