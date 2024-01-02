“This Hasn’t Happened Since the Moscow Show Trials of the 1930s” – Steve Bannon on the Unprecedented Trump Persecution (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon opened the New Year in solid form on Tuesday’s War Room.

Bannon compared the present American struggle and horrors of the Biden regime to critical points in modern history. The regime attacks on President Trump are unprecedented in American history and remind us of the Moscow show trials in the 1930s and Mao Zedong’s brutality in China.

Steve Bannon: “Read about the end of the Roman Empire. You’re in those type of historical times right now. This is a great fourth turning in American history. And you’re the protagonist. You’re the protagonist.

And, man, that’s why they hate Trump. And that’s where they out to destroy Trump. If you just look on the calendar, if we just go back to the calendar, hey, guess what? On 11 January, right near the Iowa caucus, he’s got to be in court in Manhattan. Go down to 11 January, he has court in Manhattan, closing arguments to take his business from him and fine him a quarter of a billion dollars. That hasn’t happened since the Moscow show trials of the 1930s. That’s something Mao Zedong did. This has never happened in the history of this country. It has never happened in the history of this nation.

A couple of days later, he’s got another defamation case. I don’t know… It’s some charge, sound ludicrous charge. President Trump, I guess… he’s made some comment, and they got him back again for a defamation case.”