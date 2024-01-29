Texas Meteorologists Believe Mysterious Blob Spotted on Radar Was Military “Chaff”

Meteorologists in Northern Texas were baffled last week when their radar systems detected a thinly-shaped blob drifting across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The National Weather Service reported its radar systems picked up a strange blob sweeping over the Dallas Fort Worth area despite it not raining.

After further examination, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth stated that their “best guess is chaff.”

The NWS continued, “The military will sometimes run exercises where they release chaff, and it’s completely harmless. But it definitely shows up on radar as it is quite reflective.”

Chaff is a “radiofrequency countermeasure released by military aircraft, ships, and vehicles to confuse enemy radar.”

Chaff was first used on the battlefield during Operation Gomorrah in Germany and notably used the day before D-Day.

Chaff is an aluminum-coated substance made of glass fibers that are less than one centimeter in length, per an article in the Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety journal. While chaff has its tactical uses, it can also interfere with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic radar and cause power outages.