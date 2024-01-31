“Be careful what you wish for, ’cause you just might get it,” as the Pussy Cat Dolls sang more than a decade ago on “When I Grow Up.”

Democratic mayors of sanctuary cities may have to start playing it as their theme song.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas issued a warning to sanctuary cities around the country on Monday, letting them know that he has no intention of stopping the transportation of migrants out of the Lone Star State.

“Texas has transported over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities,” Abbott wrote on the social media platform X.

“Overwhelmed Texas border towns should not bear the brunt of Biden’s open border policies. Our transportation mission will continue until Biden secures the border.”

Like the frustrated parents of teenagers throwing ragers in the basement, Abbott is telling sanctuary cities that it’s time they take responsibility for the guests they invited.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, for instance, is one of the country’s most prominent Democrats wailing about the impact of President Joe Biden’s immigration crisis.

But in 2019, when he was still Brooklyn Borough president, and Donald Trump was in the White House, Adams issued an open invitation to the world to come to the Big Apple, as Fox News reported in a Jan. 13 article:

“To anyone in the world fleeing hatred and oppression, the ultimate city of immigrants wants you to remember: you’re ALWAYS welcome here,” Adams wrote.

It was a generous invitation — as long as Texas and other border states were the ones who were really footing the bill for food and accommodation for illegals.

But Adams has been singing a different tune ever since Abbott started sending the guests over to the actual party venue.

“We’re getting an average – just think of this number, there are weeks we get 4,000 migrants that come into our city,” Adams told “Good Morning America” on Jan. 11, according to Fox News. “When you have anywhere [from] 2,500 to 4,000 coming in a week, and you have to find housing, food, shelter, clothing, educate the children, health care, that’s not sustainable.”

“The problem is, when you parole someone into a country, you should have a decompression strategy on a national level to spread it throughout the country and not target just certain cities,” Adams also stated.

Actually, the problem is that the “certain cities” Adams is talking about are exactly the same cities that went out of their way to tell the whole world how open they are to illegal immigrants.

They gave themselves the designation of “Sanctuary City,” like a giant “Vacancy” sign over their spot on the map. And now people are taking them up on their offer.

Funny how that works.

In November, according to The Associated Press, the mayors of other self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities” — the Democratic strongholds of Chicago, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles — joined Adams in writing a letter to Biden describing migrants sleeping in police stations, converted cruise ship terminals, and other inadequate facilities.

They’re running out of space and money, and the panic is starting to set in.

The days of virtue-signaling about compassion are long gone.

Like the Pussy Cat Dolls sang, growing up isn’t always as easy as it looks.

And be careful what you wish for. You just might get it.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.