Terror Threat Made… Are Terrorists Being Let in??! Where Are They Now? (Video)

Video has surfaced of a man making threats against the United States. The video was taken along the open southern border of the United States. The man in the video appears to be an Islamist chastising independent journalists on the ground for being, “Not smart enough to know who I am, but soon you will know who I am.”

That sounds like a threat. The question is where is Samadov now?

There are reports that the man is a known Islamist “Samadov” although this has been confirmed by several experts:

On January 20th, 2011, Samadov was charged with “preparing a crime” (Art. 28 ACC), “preparing terrorism committed on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community (criminal organization)” (Art. 214.2.1 ACC), “preparing terrorism committed with application of fire-arms or subjects used as a weapon” (Art. 214.2.3 ACC), “illegally purchasing, transferring, selling, storing, transporting, and carrying firearms, accessories, supplies, and explosives committed by organized group” (Art. 228.3 ACC), and “actions directed on violent capture power or violent deduction power” (Art. 278 ACC). He served 12 years in prison for those crimes. One year ago he was released from prison and now it seems he is free to roam about the U.S.

When the man in the video says, “Soon you will know who I am,” one can only wonder, what does he mean? My assumption is it is not good. May God Bless this nation that is under siege thanks to Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats.