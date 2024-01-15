The State of New California Is Taking Another Giant Step Forward with Its Statehood

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The Great State of New California announces its “STEPS to STATEHOOD” event in Sacramento this Monday.

The state of New California is doing everything right in becoming a new state. The group of visionaries led by Paul Preston is using the US Constitution and the West Virginia model from the Civil War.

When Americans lose their voice and their ballot to tyrants, there is a way out in the US Constitution. This is what Americans in California are doing.

This coming Monday, January 15, 2024, at 11 am Pacific Time, members of New California State will be “Affirming, Declaring and Proclaiming” their intent to make a new state. New California members will be reading their statements on the California State Capitol steps.

“Sacramento, CA will be the location for reading of the New California State Statehood Proclamation. In celebration of the 6th anniversary of New California Declaring Independence from the state of California the Affirmation, Declaration of Independence AND Statehood Proclamation will be read on the California state capital steps.”

New California was an idea that became a reality around 2016. Since that time, the elections in California have included ballot harvesting and all mail-in ballots, and the results always go to the Democrats, and yet many in the state believe the state is red.

Tyranny is now commonplace. The border is open to the south. The cities provide for illegal aliens. The crime has skyrocketed as Soros backed DA’s indict the police and let criminals go free.

Americans who disagree or who live in the more rural areas of the state have no voice. They are silenced.

COVID mandates came and went, and the 2020 Election was stolen. The New California model was well ahead of its time.

The New California movement is on track to become the 51st state. The foundation is in place to move forward. The individuals involved have created a constitution and a legislature. They have sent representatives to Washington, DC.

The work of many is coming to fruition.

Please remember that the state of New California could save the 2024 Election for the GOP and this country.