SHOCKING: Moments Ago Joe Scarborough Lied and Claimed Four Policemen Died on Jan 6

It’s official – Joe Scarborough from Morning Joe is a liar.

Today, more than three years after Jan 6 and the unraveling of the big lie, Joe Scarborough claimed that four policemen died on Jan 6.

NOTHING COULD BE FURTHER FROM THE TRUTH.

Four people did die on Jan 6 but they weren’t policemen or women, they were Trump supporters!

In my book, The Steal – Volume III: The Cover-Up, I discuss the deaths on Jan 6. Here is a portion of what I share:

Many Trump supporters walked down to the Capitol, and a huge crowd was on hand outside the building. It was very cold so many individuals returned to their hotel rooms, cars, and homes, but thousands stayed and walked down to the Capitol.

Suddenly, without warning, the Capitol Police—or individuals dressed up like Capitol Police—began firing rubber bullets, flash grenades, and smoke bombs on the crowd. Women, the elderly, and children were in the crowd. Two older Trump supporters were in the crowd as well. Both middle-aged men were peacefully standing in the crowd when suddenly with no warning grenades, bombs, and bullets began flying.

Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips died that day. They were killed without warning. It’s believed they had heart attacks when flash grenades suddenly blew up in their faces. These men had arrived in DC to meet with other Trump supporters and support their President. They never made it home.

Rosanne Boyland drove to Washington DC that day with a friend. She was a young lady with a special talent. She was a recovering addict who worked as a drug counselor. For seven years, she attended meetings in her local community and did what she could to help others with the same issues and addictions. She also was a Trump supporter.

Boyland found herself caught between the crowd outside the Capitol and Capitol Police when the madness began. Trump supporters were on a set of steps outside the Capitol when Capitol Police began pushing the crowd on top of innocent Americans on the steps.

Boyland and the crowd of Trump supporters were pushed by police down the steps and under a ceiling-high, bone-crushing, and deadly pile that cops doused with opulent amounts of pepper spray and teargas. The police would not allow anyone to help the individuals being crushed, and they attacked anyone who tried to help. After about ten long minutes, the protesters were able to work themselves out of the pile and save each other.

Boyland lay motionless on the steps after the pile finally cleared. People were unable to get near her to help, and it was then that she was seen being beaten brutally by Police Officer Lila Morris with a stick multiple times. Morris beat Boyland so hard and so many times that she lost her stick!

Boyland’s face was blue and bloody as her body lay motionless. Men tried to help and defend her, only to be tear-gassed or struck by police themselves. People begged and pleaded with police to give Boyland CPR, but the police ignored these calls. The men finally carried Boyland down the stairs away from the attacks of police to attempt administer CPR themselves.

Ronald McAbee, a Sheriff from Tennessee, was one of the men who worked on Boyland. He unbuttoned Boyland’s pants and removed her belt to access the femoral artery in her leg and take a pulse. As of this writing, McAbee still sits in pre-trial detention for the January 6 crime of trying to save Rosanne Boyland. Over a dozen men sit in pre-trial detention who were helping Rosanne or reacting to her death. It’s as if authorities are keeping them behind bars to prevent them from sharing their stories and what they saw on Jan 6.

The Capitol coroner announced to Big Media that Boyland had died from a drug overdose. Next, the government cremated her body so the family could not see it. Boyland’s family was unable to perform a secondary autopsy and to this day has not been provided their daughter’s full autopsy report. This woman who helped so many recover from their addictions was slandered by her government and labeled a drug addict, all because she supported her President.

Officer Lila Morris, as of the date of this writing, still walks the halls of Congress—a hero.