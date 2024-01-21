SHOCK VIDEO: Massive Race-Fueled Brawls Between Black and Somali Students Break Out at Minneapolis High School – Two Parents Arrested

Massive race-fueled brawls between blacks and Somalians broke out at St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis on Thursday. The high school canceled classes on Friday after the series of fights on campus.

High school staff jumped in to stop the fight. At least two adults who got involved in the brawl were arrested.

Per Crime Watch Minneapolis: Arrested parties: Abreeha Annalisa Smith, 22 and Latoys Renail Milon, 41.

“Smith had an active felony warrant for aid/abet theft, as well as two other open cases for theft,” Crime Watch Minneapolis reported. “Milon had an active warrant for theft of services. Both were released after less than 5 hours in jail.”

“Unfortunately, the situation escalated further at the end of the school day when adults (not SLP employees), who were aware of the earlier altercation, became involved in another physical altercation with some of the students,” the statement said.

“As of now, there is no confirmation about the involvement of weapons in either altercation. We are actively gathering information and working closely with law enforcement to understand the full scope of these incidents, including whether or not the incidents were racially motivated.” the school said.

Video via Crime Watch Minneapolis:

We were sent videos of a series of fights that broke out at St. Louis Park HS on Thursday. At least two adults were arrested, and the district canceled classes for Friday. We're told the fights were racially motivated, and the school is investigating that angle, also. pic.twitter.com/Hu98Um5OEF — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 19, 2024

