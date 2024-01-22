SHOCK VIDEO: Footage Captures the Moment Three Thugs in Philadelphia Suburb Coldly Execute a Defenseless Man After Robbing Him

Norristown, PA- A shocking murder was caught on tape Saturday night in a Philadelphia suburb, and police are desperately searching for answers.

As NBC 10 Philadelphia reported, 35-year-old William Grover Carter of Norristown was walking along the block of West Wood Street when three men, all dressed in black, confronted him.

Police said Carter had just left a friend’s house along nearby Powell Street to get something from his car.

Footage captured on tape and obtained by NBC 10 Philadelphia shows three individuals jumping out of a gray Toyota and charging at Carter. They proceed to assault and rob the defenseless man.

Carter is then shot at point-blank range on the sidewalk.

WATCH:

NEW: 35-year-old man William Grover Carter executed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by three thugs after they robbed him. Infuriating. Carter had just left a friend’s house in Norristown when the men confronted him and robbed him. Instead of simply letting Carter go, the men… pic.twitter.com/ew8tu5Hs4m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2024

The three suspects raced back into the Toyota after the shooting and fled from the scene.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., Norristown Police were dispatched to West Wood Street and Powell Street for a report of shots fired. When the police arrived on the scene, they found Carter deceased.

CBS Philadelphia reported that around 3 a.m., Norristown Police found a Toyota RAV4 entirely on fire. The investigators revealed the car was stolen in Cheltenham on Dec. 21, 2023, and was likely the same car used during Saturday’s murder.

Police are searching for the three thugs responsible for the robbery and homicide along with the getaway driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

According to CBS Philadelphia, The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement are also offering a $5,000 reward for details that help them identify and arrest the individuals who participated in this senseless crime.