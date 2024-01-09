Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire Botches Ben Franklin Quote When Talking About January 6th

Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire was recently talking about January 6th, like most Democrats, when she tried to sound smart by quoting founding father Ben Franklin.

Unfortunately for Shaheen, she completely botched the famous quote.

This is a good reminder that many of our leaders are not very smart.

Townhall reports:

Sitting U.S. Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin to Fit Narrative About January 6 January 6 was a big deal for Democrats as they commemorated the third anniversary of the Capitol riots, insisting it was an “insurrection” and that our very democracy–even though we live in a constitutional republic–is at stake. This was the case not only with several posts from President Joe Biden’s multiple X accounts, who had also given a speech the day before about the anniversary, but with a series of posts from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). One post stood out in particular, as she was so obsessed with the idea of “democracy,” that she even misquoted Benjamin Franklin. Shaheen began her thread from Saturday morning by claiming “Three years ago, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the legitimate 2020 election results,” using that buzzword that Democrats love to use. “They assaulted and injured police officers. They threatened the lives of elected officials. They put our democracy in jeopardy,” the post went on to mention. Then, another post misquoted Benjamin Franklin as saying “a democracy, if you can keep it,” also claiming “January 6, 2021, was a stark reminder of just how fragile our democracy is,” while sending a message indicating that Democrats will keep talking about the events from that day. “It is on each and every one of us to never forget the actions that led to that day so we ensure history does not repeat itself,” the post also read.

Shaheen has since deleted her tweet but people screen-capped it.

It’s just amazing that a sitting senator could get this famous quote so wrong. It says so much.