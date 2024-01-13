Senator Rand Paul Declares Himself ‘Never Nikki’ for 2024 (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul teased on Thursday that he was about to make a major announcement. People speculated that he was preparing to endorse someone for the 2024 election.

It turns out that his announcement was about not supporting someone, specifically Nikki Haley. Paul has declared himself ‘Never Nikki’ for 2024.

In a video released on Friday, Paul suggested that conservative and libertarian minded people should not trust Haley.

FOX News reports:

Rand Paul declares he is ‘never Nikki,’ weighs in on 2024 presidential race The Kentucky Republican made the announcement in a clip posted on X, in which he said, “I’ve had a long relationship with Donald Trump and there is a lot to like there” and that “I am also a big fan of a lot of the fiscal conservatism of Ron DeSantis.” “I think Vivek Ramaswamy has been an important voice. Also, I’ve listened to and met with the independent Bobby Kennedy,” he continued. “I’m not yet ready to make a decision, but I am ready to make a decision on someone who I cannot support, so I’m announcing this morning that I am never Nikki.”… “I don’t think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley. I’ve seen her attitude towards our interventions overseas, I’ve seen her involvement in the military industrial complex,” Paul said in the video. “But I’ve also seen her indicate that she thinks you should be registered to use the internet.” “I think she fails to understand our republic was founded upon people like Ben Franklin, Sam Adams, Madison, John Jay and others who posted routinely — for fear of the government — they posted routinely anonymously,” Paul concluded. “And I think her failure to really understand that or to think that you should register through the government somehow for the internet is something that should disqualify her in the minds of all libertarian-leaning conservatives.”

Here’s the video:

As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as #NeverNikki! pic.twitter.com/0RjbBhnwdc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

Rand Paul has a lot of influence among conservatives, so this could actually have an impact.