Security Breach: Man Found Dead After Climbing into Plane’s Engine at Salt Lake City Airport

An unidentified man, 30, was found dead inside the engine of an airplane on Monday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport.

A store manager had reported an incident with a passenger in the terminal on the side after TSA screening.

He then took off through an emergency exit and went through the ramp area of the airport.

Fox News reported:

A 30-year-old man died at Salt Lake City International Airport after he accessed the airport’s deicing pad and crawled into an aircraft engine, authorities said Tuesday. The initial investigation began at 9:52 a.m. Monday when a store manager inside the airport reported a disturbance involving a passenger on the secured side of the terminal, the Salt Lake City Police Department said. Investigators determined the man had left through an emergency exit door and accessed the airport’s ramp area.

Shortly after that incident, the police and airport crew found the man unresponsive inside an engine.

The plane was on the deicing pad and was full of passengers being prepared to take off. The engines were off at the time they found the man.

The Delta flight was being prepared to go to San Francisco with crew and passengers aboard. After getting the man out of the engine, emergency workers declared him dead after trying to revive him. Investigators were trying to identify the man and what could have caused his death.

The flight was cancelled and passengers were booked on other flights.

