SecDef Lloyd Austin Update: Inspector General to Investigate Mishandling of Absence; First Democrat Calls for Resignation

Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch announced on Wednesday he is opening an investigation into the mishandling of the secret absence of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, 70, while he was operated on for prostate cancer in December and then hospitalized with complications in January.

Austin’s chief of staff Kelly Magsamen had previously ordered an in-house investigation of the mishandling of Austin’s absence. Magsamen has been blamed in press reports for failing to notify the White House, Congress and senior DoD staff of Austin’s illness and absence because she was ill with the flu.

The White House has also initiated a review after it was revealed Austin did not notify Biden or anyone at the White House that he was diagnosed with cancer last month and underwent general anesthesia for surgery to remove his prostate, and that the Pentagon waited three days to inform the White House Austin was later taken by ambulance and placed in the Intensive Care Unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on January 1.

The White House has made clear Biden has no intention of firing Austin, who reportedly is still at Walter Reed.

On Thursday, the DoD Office of Legislative Affairs sent out an email promoting a Washington Post column by Max Boot headlined, “Lloyd Austin doesn’t deserve to be the piñata of the day in Washington.”

This morning, the DoD office of legislative affairs is blasting out a Max Boot column to Capitol Hill offices. The headline: “Lloyd Austin doesn’t deserve to be the piñata of the day in Washington.” Screenshot: pic.twitter.com/tBOenjxfav — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 11, 2024

Austin erred in not promptly notifying the White House and the public of his ongoing treatment for prostate cancer. But his very human failing hardly warrants the degree of caterwauling we are now hearing amid calls for his removal. He is a good SecDef. https://t.co/pYzwqGUxi3 — Max Boot 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@MaxBoot) January 10, 2024

The announcement of the IG investigation came the same day the first Democrat called for Austin’s resignation: Iraq war veteran Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA), who serves on the House Armed Services Committee (several Republicans in the House and Senate, as well as President Trump, have called for Austin to resign or be fired.):

Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Austin to Resign

January 10, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Armed Services Committee member and Iraq War veteran Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) released the following statement: “I have lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin’s leadership of the Defense Department due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command. I have a solemn duty in Congress to conduct oversight of the Defense Department through my service on the House Armed Services Committee. That duty today requires me to call on Secretary Austin to resign. “I thank Secretary Austin for his leadership and years of dedicated service to the American people and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Text of IG Storch’s memo on the investigation: