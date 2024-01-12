“Scarf Lady” Dr. Deborah Birx Compares Long COVID to HIV: “Just Like HIV was Destroying Our Immune System” (VIDEO)

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator who destroyed the country along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, drew parallels between long COVID and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in a recent interview with Chris Cuomo.

Addressing comparisons of long COVID to HIV, Birx, who has extensive research experience in HIV/AIDS, pointed out the similarity in their asymptomatic nature.

She noted that, like HIV, COVID-19’s impact on the body, especially in terms of long-term neurological effects and microclots, is still being understood.

Chris Cuomo: Comparisons to HIV. You’ve done a ton of research on this. Do you believe this is a false flag? Is there something that, contextually, people need to understand about that comparison? Or is this much darker a potential reality than we knew? Deborah Birx: The reason the comparison to HIV is important is because HIV was also asymptomatic. I mean, you couldn’t see the virus through symptoms because people were infected for seven, eight, nine years before they developed symptoms. But HIV quietly destroyed our immune system. And we learned a lot about immunology from HIV, and it’s changed completely our cancer therapy. We’re learning now about mitochondria and viral impact and brain fog and the changes in our neurons and the cells that nourish our neurons that really allow us to think and move. And we’re learning that because of what Avalon Covid has done, and so there’s two sides of this coin. Every time, there’s a lot of destruction that mild and moderate Covid can do that is unseen, just like HIV was destroying our immune system. But what came out of that is brilliant science that changed how we treated HIV. And if you’re diagnosed today, you can live a very normal lifespan, and people not only survive, but thrive. We need to get to the place where people with long Covid, we’ve done the research so that people with long Covid can not only survive, but thrive.

Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY .

. The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

from the coronavirus pandemic. The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March 2020.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and ruin the record Trump economy based on this faulty model.

A later critique of the Imperial College Model found the study was “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study was a complete sham.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, acting as experts, pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy.

As TGP reported in early 2020 — in mid-April of 2020, Dr. Fauci admitted that he and Dr. Birx persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy, knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives, economic and personal suffering, and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April, “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

Now, a major study backed by Oxford University suggested that strict COVID lockdowns were no more effective at reducing infections than the Swedish-style softer approach, which allowed more personal freedom and recommended rather than mandated behaviors aimed at reducing the transmission of the virus.

This conclusion challenges the tyrannical lockdown adopted by many countries, including the US, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the US shut down all commerce for years and destroyed the economy, Sweden took a different approach to the COVID-19 pandemic on the first wave of COVID-19 than most other countries and just allowed the China coronavirus to run its course. Instead of shutting down the businesses, the government relied on voluntary measures and recommendations to slow the spread of the virus. These measures included social distancing, working from home, and avoiding gatherings of more than 50 people.

And because of Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci, 300,000 to 900,000 children died from starvation due to their economic lockdowns.

In an interview with Neil Cavuto, Birx admitted that she “knew” that COVID-19 vaccines “were not going to protect against infection,” yet she pushed them anyway.

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let’s be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated.”

“So that’s why I’m saying even if you’re vaccinated and boosted, if you’re unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It’s effective. It’s a great antiviral. And really, that is what’s going to save your lives right now if you’re over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70,” Birx said.

Dr. Birx was wrong again. There were more and more reports of patients who took Pfizer’s antiviral pill experiencing a second round of Covid-19 shortly after recovering, according to NBC.

Pfizer announced in 2022 that a recent trial study revealed its antiviral pill Paxlovid was not effective at preventing Covid-19 infection in adults who had been exposed to the virus through household contact.

Scientific documentation about post-Paxlovid relapse has been available since last fall. Pfizer’s application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of Paxlovid stated that in the placebo-controlled clinical trial — which included 2,246 participants — “several subjects appeared to have a rebound in SARS-CoV-2 RNA levels around Day 10 or Day 14” after beginning treatment.

Following this report, Pfizer released a statement admitting that it failed to reduce the risk of confirmed and symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults living with someone who had been exposed to the virus.

“While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe illness, and we are pleased to see the growing global use of PAXLOVID in that population,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer.

