SAVAGE: Tucker Carlson Calls Justin Trudeau’s Office Ahead of His Scheduled Visit: “We are Coming to Liberate Canada. We Will Be There Soon” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson has stirred up a blend of humor and controversy with his latest antic on Instagram – a playful yet audacious phone call to Canadian Prime Minister Justin.

Carlson recorded himself making a phone call to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s media line, announcing his intentions to “liberate” Canada.

He made the call ahead of his scheduled visit to Calgary, Alberta.

The video shows Carlson leaving a voice message, saying, “Yes, hi, I couldn’t understand the French part, but it’s Tucker Carlson calling from the United States, and I’d be grateful if you pass a message on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We are coming to Liberate Canada. We are coming to liberate Canada, and we’ll be there soon. Merci.”

This playful yet bold declaration comes just before Carlson’s much-anticipated appearance at the Telus Convention Center on January 24, where he is set to share the stage with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The event promises to be a significant one, with Carlson slated to make remarks and engage in a conversation with local businessmen and Premier Smith.

“The premier participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters and podcasters from across the political spectrum,” Smith’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, told Calgary Herald.

“Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with whether that’s the CBC, the Toronto Star, or Tucker Carlson.

“The premier aims to share Alberta’s message with as many people as possible whether they’re from Alberta, Canada, or around the world.”

Canada has taken a dark turn under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A decision to invoke emergency powers to disperse trucker protests in February 2022 has become a focal point in this debate. The enforcement measures employed during the protests led to a heated national conversation about civil liberties.

Thousands of Canadians used their God-given right to redress the tyrannical Trudeau regime policies on forced experimental vaccines on Canadian workers.

Trudeau and his regime later jailed the protest leaders, froze protesters bank accounts, and outed individuals who donated to the protests against government tyranny.

Last year, Justin Trudeau hijacked Canada’s healthcare and threatened provincial premiers to cut off healthcare funding unless they agreed to digital health id.

Tyrant Trudeau met with the provinces’ premiers in Ottawa to negotiate how much money the provinces would receive.