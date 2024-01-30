Ron DeSantis Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Expelled from Congress, Stripped of American Citizenship and Deported

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) posted a call for Somali refugee Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be expelled from Congress, stripped of her American citizenship and deported over statements she made in a speech on Saturday to Somali-Americans in Minneapolis where, according to English translations, she said she was Somali first and said she represented her native Somalia in Congress. Omar claims her remarks were not translated correctly.

DeSantis posted to X Twitter over a video clip from Omar’s speech, “Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport!”

Omar responded by bashing DeSantis over his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination, “Moving from 2024 failure and preparing for 2028 failure ”

Omar claimed her remarks were mistranslated, “It’s not only slanted but completely off, but I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists. I pray for them and for their sanity. No nation state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government. Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.”

Omar also reposted a ‘corrected’ translation:

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck slammed Omar over her trolling of how Somalis are referred to (Somali or Somalian), saying, “Go back to Somalia if that’s where your allegiance is. Somalis who came legally and put America First are welcome but Somalis like you who admit they put Somalia First should go back to enjoy the incredible country your ancestors built. Surely it’s incredible. Right?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also commented on Omar’s Somali-Somalian troll, “FYI: Ilhan Omar married her “Somali” brother to gain entry into the country she hates and now works to destroy it from within. Patriots, you must show up big in 2024. We have a country to save and people to deport.”

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Monday called for Omar to resign from Congress, “Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office. She should resign in disgrace.”