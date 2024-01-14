“RINO Season” -Joe Dan Gorman’s Hilarious Masterpiece at Intellectual Froglegs (VIDEO)

Intellectual Froglegs is at it again with another hilarious video that mixes vintage and current footage to capture what is happening in our country.

In his latest comedic brilliance, Joe Dan Gorman takes on the important issues facing us in “RINO Season.”

He shares, “We the People, formally known as the sleeping people….now the pissed off people…and you need to be pissed!”

“We are less than a year away from putting President Trump back in office and that’s exactly what we are going to do. We’re not going to let them steal another election.”

“And if you think 2023 was wild, 2024 is going to be like nothing we have ever seen. The scale of government control, or attempted government control, is going to be off the charts.”

“You see, these people, they have no boundaries. There are no boundaries for these people. And based on the global reach of this multi-tentacled communist behemoth, this is likely to be the biggest fight between good and evil ever…ever.”

“And it’s going to be tough on a lot of folks, especially poor folks like us. But we’re gonna win. We’re going to save America and we are going to save the world.”

In this episode, Gorman also takes aim at the RINO epidemic in the GOP.

“The Republican National Committee is not on our side.”

“Following the 2020 election, the RNC quietly removed their contact information from their website….so get your No.2 pencils out…..I have a phone number for you.”

