Republican Party Leaders Met with Chinese Party Officials to Discuss and Plan Strategy and China Policy

Natalie Winters at The War Room broke the news today that Republican Party members were meeting with Chinese Communist Party officials to plan strategy and discuss the direction of US-China policy.

Winters provided the 2017 brochure from the 10th US-China high level political party leaders meetings.

Timeline of dialogue milestones from 2010 to 2017 including the Communist Party’s first meeting with the GOP Chair in 2011

From the 2017 meetings brochure.

A delegation of leaders from the U.S. Democratic and Republican Parties and the global business community met with senior officials from the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on December 3-5, 2017. These discussions were part of the 10th U.S.-China High-Level Political Party Leaders Dialogue organized by the EastWest Institute (EWI) in partnership with the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

Via Natalie Winters at The War Room.

Republican National Committee Chairmen and Treasurers have met with officials from the Chinese Communist Party and its vast network of foreign influence groups to discuss “campaign strategies” and the direction of U.S.-China relations for over a decade, War Room can reveal.

Among the newly revealed participants is Treasurer Anthony Duncan, who held the influential position under the tenure of Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel while attending the Beijing-based event in 2017.

Evidenced through a decades-long trove of documents, War Room can reveal the identities of several RNC Chairmen and Treasurers who participated in several versions of an annual event – the U.S.-China High-Level Political Party Leaders Dialogue – alongside members of the Chinese Communist Party. Despite this apparent national security threat, the following RNC Leaders have participated in the U.S.-China High-Level Political Party Leaders Dialogue: Former Chairman Ed Gillespie; Former RNC Chairman Jim Nicholson; Former RNC Treasurer Anthony Parker; and Former RNC Chairman Robert Duncan.

