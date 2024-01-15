Republican Party Leaders Met with Chinese Party Officials to Discuss and Plan Strategy and China Policy

Natalie Winters at The War Room broke the news today that Republican Party members were meeting with Chinese Communist Party officials to plan strategy and discuss the direction of US-China policy.

Winters provided the 2017 brochure from the 10th US-China high level political party leaders meetings.

From the 2017 meetings brochure.

A delegation of leaders from the U.S. Democratic and Republican Parties and the global business community met with senior officials from the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on December 3-5, 2017. These discussions were part of the 10th U.S.-China High-Level Political Party Leaders Dialogue organized by the EastWest Institute (EWI) in partnership with the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC).

Via Natalie Winters at The War Room.