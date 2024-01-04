Reporter Amy Robach Vindicated Over 6 Years After ABC News Spiked Epstein Story

At long last, the names contained in court documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are being released. It’s a slow trickle, to be sure, but four long years after the arraignment and eventual death of Epstein in prison, it’s a release that’s long overdue.

One reporter who no doubt vehemently agrees with this sentiment is reporter Amy Robach, who said she had the story a full three years before Epstein’s death, only for her employer at the time, ABC News, to, in her words, “quash” the whole thing.

This information comes from a leaked video of Robach’s comments on a hot mic released by James O’Keefe and Project Veritas on Nov. 5, 2019.

In the video, Robach expressed her frustration with ABC News for refusing to cover the Epstein story.

She said she had conducted an exclusive interview with Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre back in 2016, complete with photographic evidence of Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton’s Epstein connections.

“I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts,” Robach said, using Guiffre’s maiden name. “We would not put it on the air.”

Explaining why, she said, “First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'”

Of course, the idea that no one knew who Epstein was is absurd. Though the wealthy New York financier might not have been a household name, he was connected with many famous and powerful men, and the higher-ups at an organization such as ABC News surely would have at least heard his name.

If what Robach said is true, it seems likely her network was just throwing out bogus reasons to shut her up.

Then, she explained in the video that “the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us in a million different ways.”

She said ABC feared releasing this story would jeopardize chances of getting interviews with Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and “that also quashed the story.”

Which is mind-boggling when you hear what kind of evidence Robach said she had from Epstein’s victim.

The reporter said Guiffre had “pictures, she had everything. … It was unbelievable what he had. We had Clinton, we had everything.”

If Robach’s allegations are true, she had all the evidence years before the story finally broke, and her network quashed the story for reasons so flimsy you have to wonder what ABC, or its parent company, Disney, might have wanted to hide.

In a statement on the day of the Robach video’s release, ABC News said, “At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it.”

Robach also issued a statement on Nov. 5, 2019, saying, “As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.

“My comments about Prince Andrew and her allegation that she had seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island were in reference to what Virginia Roberts said in that interview in 2015. I was referencing her allegations — not what ABC News had verified through our reporting.

“The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn’t air, didn’t meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story.”

Whatever the case, the documents released Wednesday seem to corroborate much of what Robach said in the hot mic video. They contain the names of some of the men named by Guiffre in her lawsuits, such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, and further investigations have lent more credence to what she talked about four years ago.

It certainly appears that Robach has been vindicated by time, at least with regard to several of the key details of the Epstein case.

We can be grateful that the names of some of those associated with Epstein are finally being released, and we can hope that those guilty of heinous crimes against young girls will finally be brought to justice.

The fact that some of the corporate media have attempted to bury this story as much as possible for so many years is disgusting.

Once we finally have all the facts — if that day ever comes — we need to hold accountable not just those guilty of sick crimes against young women and girls but also the establishment media figures who covered for a hideous criminal like Epstein.

