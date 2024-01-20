REPORT: ‘Zuckbucks’ Group is Planning to Meddle in the 2024 Election

As you may recall, during the 2020 election, left wing groups used millions in ‘Zuckbucks’ to take control of local polling offices. Everyone concedes that this made a difference in the election, including people on the left. They admitted it in a Time Magazine article about how they ‘fortified’ the 2020 election.

Even though many states have taken steps to address this issue in order to keep these folks away from the 2024 election, they are now trying to do it again by going at it on the federal level by working with FEMA.

These people have access to tons of data and demographics. If they are allowed to do so, they will target the cities and states they believe they will need in order to ensure a Democrat victory.

The Federalist is sounding the alarm about this:

Infamous ‘Zuckbucks’ Group Tries To Election-Meddle Again — This Time With Federal Tax Dollars On Wednesday, in an email sent to a network of election officials and nonprofit organizations, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) announced it would begin efforts to facilitate applications to a massive federal government grant program administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This program could potentially funnel more than $700 million to election offices during the 2024 election under the auspices of CTCL officials and their partners in the nonprofit world of left-wing election activism. CTCL is the organization that funneled hundreds of millions of Mark Zuckerberg’s dollars into key election offices to increase Democrat turnout in the 2020 election. CTCL announced in “ELECTricity,” its regular e-newsletter sent to thousands of election officials who are part of its network, that it will host a webinar on Jan. 25 to assist those officials in applying for FEMA’s 2024 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. Nevertheless, CTCL asserts in its email invitation that it will assist election offices in applying for BRIC grants. According to its creative interpretation of the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, elections should be classified as a “critical service” deserving of competitive FEMA grant funding. According to the email, “As a core element of government function, elections are a critical service and eligible for this government funding.” The webinar plans to cover the application process, and “will include sample content, as well as inspiration for what the grant funds can be used for.”

State leaders need to be aware of this and must put a stop to it.

Democrats use taxpayer funds to promote the election of Democrats. Yes, the efforts to turn us into a one party nation are evil. The bureaucracy is the enemy. Infamous ‘Zuckbucks’ Group Tries To Election-Meddle Again, This Time With Federal Tax Dollars https://t.co/Skm03cIl9D — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) January 19, 2024

The left is doing this again because they know it worked last time and they will keep doing it until it is stopped.