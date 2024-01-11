REPORT: U.S. Army Sees Massive Decline in White Recruits

Over the last several years, the U.S. Military has struggled to meet recruitment goals across all branches, perhaps most of all with the Army.

One of the reasons for this has now been explained. White men are no longer enlisting in the numbers they did in the past.

Families which used to encourage young men to enlist are doing so in far fewer numbers for reasons which are obvious to many. New woke policies, the vaccine mandates and the embrace of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies mean white recruits are looked over for advancement in the US Military today. All of these factors have all contributed to this decline in white recruits.

The total number of white recruits is down by nearly half in the past 5 years, from 44,042 white recruits in 2018 to 25,070 in 2023 under Joe Biden and his abusive woke policies and frightening foreign policy.

Military.com reports:

Army Sees Sharp Decline in White Recruits The Army’s recruiting of white soldiers has dropped significantly in the last half decade, according to internal data reviewed by Military.com, a decline that accounts for much of the service’s historic recruitment slump that has become the subject of increasing concern for Army leadership and Capitol Hill… A total of 44,042 new Army recruits were categorized by the service as white in 2018, but that number has fallen consistently each year to a low of 25,070 in 2023, with a 6% dip from 2022 to 2023 being the most significant drop. No other demographic group has seen such a precipitous decline, though there have been ups and downs from year to year. In 2018, 56.4% of new recruits were categorized as white. In 2023, that number had fallen to 44%. During that same five-year period, Black recruits have gone from 20% to 24% of the pool, and Hispanic recruits have risen from 17% to 24%, with both groups seeing largely flat recruiting totals but increasing as a percentage of incoming soldiers as white recruiting has fallen.

Conservative talk host Jesse Kelly, who is a veteran of the Marines, commented on Twitter/X:

My sons will not serve. I don’t have a single veteran friend who’s encouraging his sons to serve. Most are actively discouraging them from doing so. Send the Pride Brigade to fight your next ridiculous war for you. The “threats to democracy” are done with all that. https://t.co/jmXI6yiIRb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 11, 2024

That sentiment is probably more widespread than many military leaders realize.

Democrats have politicized our armed forces and there are consequences for that.