REPORT: Joe Biden’s Campaign Volunteers Are ‘Quitting in Droves’

According to Democrat staffers, volunteers for Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign are quitting in significant numbers, mostly because they’re angry about Biden’s failure to call for a ceasefire in Israel.

Democrats are in a very tough spot over this. Polls show that most Americans support Israel, but the far left base of the Democrat party is largely anti-Israel, so Biden is caught between a rock and a hard place.

There are so many things to dislike about Biden’s presidency, but this is the issue that the far left loses their minds over.

Newsweek reports:

Joe Biden Campaign Volunteers Are Quitting in ‘Droves’ A group of staffers working on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign warned the president that his volunteers are quitting “in droves” over his handling of Israel’s military response in the Gaza Strip. Biden has faced immense pressure from members of his own party over the United States’ policies in light of the surprise Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in roughly 240 hostages, including some Americans. In response, Israel launched an extensive air and ground offensive in Gaza, killing nearly 22,000 Palestinians over the past several weeks, according to Gaza health officials cited by the Associated Press (AP). In a letter published Wednesday on Medium, an anonymous group of Biden’s campaign staffers demanded the president call for a ceasefire in Gaza, citing concerns that not shifting his policy on the issue could hurt his 2024 chances… “Biden for President staff have seen volunteers quit in droves, and people who have voted blue for decades feel uncertain about doing so for the first time ever, because of this conflict,” the Medium letter read. “It is not enough to merely be the alternative to Donald Trump,” the campaigners continued.

Even some of his paid people are quitting over this.

Another Biden official quits over Israel's war against terror. How will the US go on without Tariq Habash, the 'Special assistant in the Education Department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development in the area of Student Loan Debt.'https://t.co/hhQDCfiB4K — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 4, 2024

The left is all that Biden has left. If they abandon him in 2024, he’s toast.