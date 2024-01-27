REPORT: The Biden Administration Has Spent $20 Billion on ‘Refugee’ Resettlement in Just Two Years

The situation at the southern border has become a multi-level crisis and it turns out that it has been incredibly expensive, too.

The Biden administration has spent $20 billion hard-earned American tax dollars on ‘refugee’ resettlement in just the last two years. Of course, the vast majority of illegal border crossers are not refugees at all.

Democrats sure do seem to enjoy spending other people’s money.

The Daily Caller reports:

Biden Admin Spent Whopping $20 Billion On Refugee Resettlement In Just Two Years The Biden administration has poured billions of taxpayer dollars into the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) since October 2022, according to a new report from Open the Books. The Biden administration spent $8.925 billion in fiscal year 2022 and $10.928 billion in fiscal year 2023 on the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at ORR to accommodate, transport, and provide migrants with various other services like medical care and loans, according to the report, which was released Tuesday. In recent months, HHS has faced scrutiny for ORR’s alleged mishandling of cases of unaccompanied migrant children, some of whom have been released to poorly vetted sponsors where they are used for child labor, according to The New York Times. Illegal immigration at the southern border has hit record highs under the Biden administration with federal authorities recording more than 2.2 million encounters of migrants crossing illegally in fiscal year 2022 and more than 2 million in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics. The agency has lost contact with 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children, according to the NYT. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has spent more than $5.5 billion separately in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 on unaccompanied migrant children, according to the Open the Books report.

That $20 billion could have built a lot of border wall, or housing for veterans, or paid for any number of other things.

Instead, Biden wasted it wrecking the country.