Repeat Violent Offender Arrested For Kidnapping Woman And Robbery

California, despite bail reform, isn’t ending violent crime against women from violent thugs anytime soon.

A man on probation was arrested at a Twentynine Palms hotel on suspicion of kidnapping and inflicting injury on a spouse or date.

On Monday (January 1), Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to Twentynine Palms arrived at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Twentynine Palms Highway, where they made contact with Dijon Cowans, a 39 year-old resident of Antelope Valley, at around 10 a.m.

Deputies placed Cowans under arrest for suspicion of kidnapping and injuring a date or cohabitant. Cowans is also being charged with robbery and attempting to dissuade a witness, and is facing enhancements for being a repeat violent offender within seven years of a previous conviction.

Cowans is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $80,000 bail.

Cowans does indeed have quite the record, Including a 2021 case filed by a family member involving a minor.  The Case was filed in Antelope Valley, California.

His arrest details indicate Cownans is a 6ft 2 Black male who weighs 155lbs.

For some reason, no mugshot has been released as of yet.

That’s one less violent thug off the streets for now in 2024, but let’s hope the growing trend of not releasing mugshots of violent black offenders comes to an end very soon.

