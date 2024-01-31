Rep. Massie Confirms Person Who Found January 6 Pipe Bombs is CURRENT US Capitol Police Officer (VIDEO)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Tuesday confirmed the person who found the January 6 pipebombs is a current US Capitol Police Officer.

Earlier this month new explosive J6 footage was released. It turns out that a plainclothes police officer found the DNC pipebombs at 1:05 pm on January 6.

WATCH:

Below, courtesy of Thomas Massie, is the most damning and explosive J6 footage yet released. In my view this will end up demolishing the Regime’s J6 narrative and with it a major pillar of Dem’s 2024 strategy. You paying attention Kamala? pic.twitter.com/1LuNm6pGdB — Darren J. Beattie (@DarrenJBeattie) January 18, 2024

Rep. Massie confirmed that the person who found the pipebombs is a current Capitol Police Officer.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @RepThomasMassie has confirmed the person who found the pipe bomb at the DNC on January 6th is a CURRENT U.S. Capitol Police officer. This revelation was confirmed to Rep. Massie today by Capitol Police. We will continue to investigate… pic.twitter.com/JhFUBNeLzh — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 30, 2024

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters on January 5, 2021. The alleged bomb was safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6 – however, there is no proof the bombs were even operable.

In fact, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin reported in May 2023 that the technicians who worked on the program told him the devices were inoperable.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.







The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bomb even though they have his license plate number.

It was also revealed that the J6 pipebomber was a ‘former’ government official.

Darren Beattie of Revolver News recently joined Tucker to discuss the explosive J6 footage released a couple of weeks ago.

Darren Beattie said what’s so shocking about the new footage is just how “utterly unconcerned both the metro PD and the Secret Service are about being informed that there was a pipe bomb literally within feet of them and within feet of their protectee, VP-elect Kamala Harris.”

The Secret Service allowed children to cross the street toward the bomb several minutes after it was discovered under the park bench.

Darren Beattie said according to sources who have seen the extended video, bomb robots showed up several minutes later and dismantled and diffused the pipe bomb.

WATCH: