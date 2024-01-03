Rep. Chip Roy Slams Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for Complaining About Illegals Flown Into the City-‘Take it up with Your Pal Joe’

On Sunday, Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on CBS News’s “Face the Nation  to complain about Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending illegals to his city.

He also took to X and focused his ire on Abbott rather than the creater of this humanitarian disaster, Joe Biden.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) slammed Johnson for focusing on Governor Abbott rather than Biden.

Roy wrote on X, “You need @JoeBiden’s phone number?  I am sure one of your Democrat U.S. Senators or Congress-critters has it.”

During his appearance on Face the Nation, Johnson said, “But what we can’t have is a governor, in the state of Texas, acting the way he is acting. And quite frankly, the rogue buses that are being dropped off across this country in the middle of the night leaving people with no real support at all, no coordination with the local municipalities. That type of chaos is certainlly dividing our country.”

“What is very clear is not only are we providing mental health-related services as well as vaccinations and health screenings and providing medical healthcare for these families when they arrive the moment they get off those buses, we are not seeing that same treatment at the border.”

“In other words, there’s no health screenings, no vaccinations, that process at the border is absolutely raggedy and reckless.”

“But we cannot have a governor who decides that he’s going to cling to the vestiges of [Confederate President] Jefferson Davis, when we should be pulling to the hopes and aspirations that were left by [black abolitionist] Frederick Douglass.“

Rep. Roy was not the only one who took Johnson to task.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

